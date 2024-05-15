Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, in Annapolis, has received its 11th consecutive ‘A’ Grade from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.



According to Leapfrog, LHAAMC has earned ‘Straight A’s’ for every grading period since 2018, and is the only hospital in Maryland to earn this citation. Grades are updated every fall and spring. This latest accomplishment follows the hospital’s third Magnet designation for nursing excellence and its recognition as one of Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in the United States.



The Leapfrog Group is a nationally renowned organization dedicated to assessing and improving healthcare quality and patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 20 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.



The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.



Related