The Maryland Insurance Administration is offering a new resource to help Marylanders navigate health care coverage challenges that impact access to care.



The new Health Coverage Assistance Team will “walk with the consumer” to navigate health coverage questions or challenges, in addition to coordinating closely with other state agencies and organizations to use resources wisely and avoid duplicated efforts.



Through H-CAT, a trained staff member will follow the consumer’s case from initial intake through resolution by H-CAT or other partners that provide information, assistance and advocacy, if needed. The approach is designed to help consumers understand health coverage plans, how they work, what is covered and how to use the benefits and processes, including care authorizations, appeals and complaints.



“The H-CAT team is dedicated to helping people navigate health care coverage issues, particularly with respect to mental health and substance use disorders,” said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Birrane. “Too often, coverage challenges become barriers to compensated care for people who need it the most. H-CAT team members are there to help Marylanders work through those challenges and access the compensated care that is available to them.”



H-CAT will respond to consumer inquiries within one business day and will follow internal step-by-step protocols specific to different types of health coverage ― whether or not the specific health plan is regulated by the Maryland Insurance Administration. H-CAT assistance includes providing a general understanding of how health plans works and what is covered ― especially considering mental health parity and network adequacy requirements, including the following.



● Explaining the health plan’s role, resources and steps when consumers are unable to access a provider or treatment, or when it is too far away or the wait is too long;



● Helping consumers work with their health care provider and/or health plan to get necessary referrals and authorizations for services or treatment, including behavioral health;



● Helping consumers understand and take the necessary steps when coverage or payment for health services — including medication prescribed — is denied;



● Coordinating seamlessly with other Maryland Insurance Administration units that provide consumer assistance regarding health coverage, including handling of complaints and appeals and, where appropriate, informing market conduct interactions between MIA and health carriers;



● Informing consumers who lack legal documentation of available health coverage and connection to community health care resources that offer affordable care or other services; and



● Working cooperatively with other units of state government, such as the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and the Health Education and Advocacy Unit of the Office of the Attorney General, that provide specific forms of relevant assistance.



Marylanders may contact H-CAT directly by calling 410-468-2442, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.insurance.maryland.gov/Consumer/Pages/Health-Coverage-Assistance-Team.aspx.



