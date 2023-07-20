The Howard County Chamber’s 2023 Intercity Leadership Visit will feature Chester County, Pennsylvania. The county, one of the wealthiest in Pennsylvania, is ranked as one of the top five counties nationwide for its great quality of life. “Key to these metrics were median income levels, distance to employment centers, quality of the public schools, educational attainment of the population, and access to both cultural and outdoor recreational offerings,” explained Leonardo McClarty, president and CEO of the chamber.

The visit aims to find the best practices and best ideas in the nation, in order to strengthen Howard County’s own economy. The trip introduces the Howard County delegation to innovative programs and impactful projects that may be adapted for our community. It also facilitates exchange of best practices and lessons learned among participants. Finally, the visit brings about high-level networking and relationship-building among business and civic leaders.

How is a destination selected? A volunteer task force was convened to review numerous peer counties and how they are similar to Howard County.

How they compare

Chester County, Pa. Howard County, Md. Population 534,413 332,317 Employment rate 65.80% 65.10% Total employer establishments 14,784 9,605 Median household income $109,601 $133,267 Total housing units 208,240 123,202 Total households 204,047 120,546 Education — bachelor’s degree or greater 56.30% 64.60% Health care uninsured 4.80% 4% Median age 40.7 39.9 Poverty 6.90% 6.40% School enrolled population K-12 66.60% 66.70% Homeownership 74.50% 73.70% Average home price $494,418 $565,000 The Howard County Chamber’s upcoming intercity visit is set to go to Chester County, Pennsylvania. Here’s how that county compares with Howard County, Maryland.