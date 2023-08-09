Each fall, the Howard County Chamber hosts one of Howard County’s premier annual events, as hundreds of business, community, and political leaders gather for the Signature Event awards gala. Now in its 18th year of celebrating the local business community, the Signature Event will be moving to the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park on Sept. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. The event will be returning to its roots as a formal gala with a theme to match the venue, “A Night at the Races.” Black tie is optional and fascinator hats are encouraged!
Attendees will be greeted with a generous networking cocktail hour, elegant dinner, live entertainment from the Sara Jones jazz quintet, photo booth, and more. Socializing aside, this event is important because it allows the Chamber to identify and recognize businesses and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to their field, have achieved extraordinary success, or have improved the business community in general.
I am happy to announce the following men, women, organizations, and businesses have been awarded the Awards for Chamber Excellence (ACE).
Young Professional of the Year: Zachary Cochran, Cochran Coaching LLC
GovConnects Advocate of the Year: KatzAbosch
Ambassador of the Year: Bill Flayhart, Edwards & Hill Office Furniture
Community Impact Award: Bridges to Housing Stability
Small Business of the Year: Clarks ACE Hardware
Large Business of the Year: Comcast
Entrepreneurs of the Year: Nemanja Popov & Brody Tennant, Roggenart
Businessperson of the Year: Kelly Mitchell, impactHR
Exemplar: Steve & Patti Wecker, Wecker Hospitality Group
Join the Howard County Chamber for this special night of fun, and to help us celebrate all of our ACE award winners! For details on the Signature Event and the link to register, visit www.HowardChamber.com and look to the “Events” tab in the main navigation bar. Our tickets are limited, so make sure to get yours before they sell out!