Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has signed an Executive Order creating the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund Advisory Committee. The Committee is charged with recommending funding goals for the Trust Fund, reviewing applications for use of the Fund, and providing recommendations to the Housing and Community Development Board on allocations.

“Our transformational Housing Opportunities Trust Fund will be a regional model for how we can expand access to affordable housing for residents of all backgrounds,” said Ball. “The Advisory Committee will play a pivotal role in guiding the implementation of our Trust Fund, ensuring that our investments help expand the availability of affordable homeownership and wealth-building as well as rental housing opportunities in our community.”

Ball provided $5 million in funding to launch the Trust Fund in his fiscal 2023 Operating Budget, which was approved by the County Council.

The Trust Fund, the first of its kind in Howard County, is intended to provide additional forms of rental and home rehabilitation assistance and support housing for populations in need. Investments from the Trust Fund will support homeownership opportunities for first-time homebuyers, the preservation of existing affordable housing and the creation of new affordable housing units.

The Housing Opportunities Trust Fund Advisory Committee will consist of seven voting members:

● Ada Bohorfoush

● Kimberley Amprey Flowers

● Timothy Goetzinger

● Margaret Gold

● Robbyn Harris

● Richard Pardoe

● Jim Sanders

In addition to reviewing applications for funding through the Trust Fund, the Committee will also make recommendations to the Ball on future funding goals for the Trust Fund in advance of the fiscal 2025 budget.

“The diverse expertise of the Advisory Committee members will be invaluable to the Department as we evaluate funding requests to best address the needs identified in the Housing Opportunities Master Plan,” said Kelly Cimino, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, who noted that her office anticipates significant interest and requests that will exceed the $5 million currently available in the Trust Fund.

For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/boards-commissions/housing-opportunities-trust-fund-advisory-committee.

