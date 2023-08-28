Howard County has completed more than 85 infrastructure improvements to enhance the safety and connectivity of walking routes ahead of the school year. This work includes installing 20 new crosswalk, ADA ramp, sidewalk, pathway and signage projects, as well as refreshing and repainting more than 65 existing crosswalks throughout the county.

These improvements include the Montgomery Road sidewalk project in Elkridge, which provides a safe pedestrian connection for more than 1,100 nearby households to Elkridge Elementary School and Elkridge Landing Middle School. This project fulfills a multimodal transportation need in the community by better connecting residents with nearby neighborhoods, schools and other destinations.

To request transportation improvements or report infrastructure concerns, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/tell-hoco.

