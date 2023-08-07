Howard County is seeking applicants to serve on the Design Advisory Panel, specifically individuals with professional experience in urban planning and landscape architecture. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 25.

The Design Advisory Panel is comprised of seven members representing landscape architects, designers, professional engineers and urban planners. Panel members are responsible for reviewing a variety of projects, including proposed subdivisions, site development plans, conditional use applications and design guidelines. Members also serve overlapping three-year terms or until a successor is appointed.

Candidates must be a Howard County resident, have professional experience in urban planning and landscape architecture, have an interest in improving architecture and site design in the County and be able to attend the panel’s evening meetings. They are generally held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. and are conducted virtually via Webex.

Interested applicants should complete an application online by visiting www.howardcountymd.gov/applybc and selecting Design Advisory Panel in the form. The names of eligible applicants will be submitted to the County Executive Calvin Ball for consideration. If approved, the appointment will be forwarded to the County Council for confirmation.

With questions, email [email protected]; for more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/boards-commissions/design-advisory-panel or call the Department of Planning and Zoning at 410-313-2350.

