Howard County is seeking applicants to serve on the Equal Business Opportunity Commission, specifically applicants who are minority business owners, women business owners or business owners with a disability. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 18.

Comprised of 10 members, the Commission will assist the efforts of the county in procuring goods and services from Minority Business Enterprises, Women-Owned Business Enterprises and Disabled-owned Business Enterprises pursuant to the County’s Equal Business Opportunity Program.

Applicants must be Howard County residents, fit the aforementioned profile and be able to attend the Commission’s meetings, which are held the first Tuesday of every other month, starting in February. Meetings are taking place in a hybrid format.

Interested applicants can complete an application at http://services.howardcountymd.gov/hcportal?id=sc_cat_item_311&sys_id=670ede8787bc2d106ac52f47cebb3593,http://services.howardcountymd.gov/hcportal?id=sc_cat_item_311&sys_id=670ede8787bc2d106ac52f47cebb3593, selecting Equal Business Opportunity Commission in the form.

With questions, email [email protected] For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/boards-commissions/equal-business-opportunity-commission or contact the County’s Office of Procurement and Contract Administration at 410-313-6370.

