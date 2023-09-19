The Howard County Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits is now accepting electronic submissions for all permit types, residential and commercial, through its Accela Citizens Access portal.

In order to apply online through DILP’s Accela Citizens Access portal, home builders, electricians, architects, etc., must have a Citizen’s Access account, and the user’s corresponding license must be linked to their account. For detailed instructions on how to complete this process, search for DILP’s Registration for Licensee form.

“We have been piloting this program for quite some time and are excited to be able to expand it for all users,” said DILP Director Bob Frances. “This type of innovative use of technology is just another example of Howard County providing efficient and flexible services that will benefit both our customers as well as our reviewers.”

In addition to permit applications being submitted electronically, DILP is also no longer accepting paper drawings. Drawings must also now be submitted electronically and instructions on how to do so and what is required can be found on DILP’s Procedure & Instructions For Online Submittals website.

Also, reviews requiring Howard County Health Department approval will no longer require paper sets as all review agencies will be reviewing electronically.

