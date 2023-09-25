Howard County has been recognized with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The organization recently honored the County for openly sharing government spending activity with taxpayers and maintaining the highest financial standards by following generally accepted accounting principles in the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report submission for fiscal 2022.

Each fiscal year, Howard County issues this official, independently audited financial statement. The comprehensive report details government accounting activity for the benefit of county taxpayers, elected officials, investors, vendors and consumers in a transparent and impartial fashion.

The annual submission includes statements of special revenue, capital projects, enterprise, internal service and trust, agency, and general funds. It also discloses the county’s long-term obligations and fixed assets, including infrastructure and statistical charts on multi-year tax collection and assessable base figures.

“We remain accountable to our community and we follow a spirit of full disclosure. I am proud to lead a team that puts integrity and superior quality into everything we do,” said Rafiu Ighile, director, department of finance. “This recognition by our peers is never taken for granted and encourages us to maintain our focus to accurately, clearly and honestly share the county’s financial condition with the taxpayers and other interested parties.”

Howard County has earned this distinction for excellence for more than 45 years.

