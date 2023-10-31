Community Action Council of Howard County has partnered with the Howard County Housing Commission to weatherize the 300-unit Columbia Landing apartment complex.

The CAC’s Weatherization Program is the largest nonprofit program in the state of Maryland, and provides services that result in more energy efficient homes and utility savings for eligible individuals and families throughout the state.

HCHC acquired the Columbia Landing in 2008. “In 2021, our team was engaged in discussions with the Maryland Energy Administration to explore funding sources to offset a $5 million property improvement project,” said Peter Engel, executive director of HCHC. “MEA suggested we contact CAC to learn more about their Weatherization Program.

“The partnership with CAC resulted in long-term utility savings for our residents, most of whom have low and moderate incomes, and a total project cost savings of nearly $2.5 million,” said Engel. “The savings will allow HCHC to provide more housing opportunities for the county’s low and moderate income residents.”

“[More than] 20 percent of households, nationwide, have reported reducing or forgoing necessities such as food and medicine to pay an energy bill,” said Angela Martin, executive director of the Maryland Community Action Partnership, which supports community action agencies like the CAC in the region.

