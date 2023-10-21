Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced the county’s new comprehensive Housing Opportunities Meant for Everyone, or HOME, package. Comprised of a suite of policy and programmatic initiatives, HOME is aimed at tackling housing affordability in Howard County.

The package includes local legislation to prohibit rent gouging and bring more predictability to the rental housing market, tax credits, and financial assistance programs tied to housing and renovations.

The HOME package will pursue change through legislation expected to be filed with the County Council for consideration in November.

One bill will seek to set annual rent increases to the lesser of inflation plus 5% or 10% to protect tenants from excessive and extreme rent increases.

Another seeks to expand Howard County’s Right to Purchase law, allowing the County and the Howard County Housing Commission to partner with nonprofit and private organizations to purchase existing rental properties and convert market rate units to affordable.

The county is also looking to state legislation in 2024 to expand the Maryland payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) law to enable Howard County to offer tax credits to property owners for the creation of new affordable housing units.

Other initiatives include an investment of $2 million to provide rental subsidies and security deposit guarantees to Howard County Public School System families experiencing homelessness, as well as eligible Howard Community College students seeking housing assistance.

The county will also provide $100,000 through its Accessibility Modifications Program to assist landlords making modifications to rental units at no cost to prospective tenants through the Accessible Resources for Independence nonprofit.

Additionally, $3 million from the county’s Housing Opportunities Trust Fund (HOTF) will be directed toward new investments in homeownership, rehabilitation, rental subsidies and affordable unit creation, including $1.6 million for the Patuxent Commons affordable housing project, which will include 25% of units available for people with disabilities.

Starting this fall, the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development will begin accepting applications to award an additional $10 million from the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund this fall, with funding approval presented to the County Council in 2024.

Robbyn Harris, chair of the Housing Opportunity Trust Fund Advisory Board, said she sees the need for the HOTF firsthand as a real estate agent.

“[The Advisory Committee is] dedicated to promoting and supporting the implementation of programs and projects that ensure our most vulnerable community members have access to housing that meets their needs,” she said.

Michael Martirano, HCPSS superintendent, termed student homelessness “an extraordinary challenge and one we must collaboratively confront.”

“In this community that offers so much … it’s only right that we don’t push our frontline worker families out of our community,” said Kelly Kleinfelter Lee, president of Howard Progressive Project. “Instead, we have to try, with innovative and multi-pronged programs and bills like these, to make home affordable here in our Howard County community.”