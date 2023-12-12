Howard County auditor Craig Glendenning has been replaced by deputy auditor Owen Clark, who will serve as acting auditor until a permanent replacement is appointed by the Howard County Council. The decision occurred sometime after the Council’s Dec. 4 legislative session and was not announced, although the County Auditor page on the Council’s website reflects the change.

Glendenning came under criticism in February for a report that several councilmembers claimed exceeded his authority and contained accusations, inaccuracies and impressions rather than impartial evidence with findings of fact. The report focused on a complaint alleging misuse of Howard County Library facilities tohost a private partnership event for the Iota Lambda Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Howard County Council Chair Christiana Rigby did not immediately respond to a request from The Business Monthly for comment.