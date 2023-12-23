Howard County has become one of the first jurisdictions in the state ― and only the 15th nationwide ― to endorse the electric vehicle “Charge@Work” pledge. The act is part of a U.S. Department of Energy-funded initiative to help employers and public officials establish and expand workplace charging programs.

The Howard County Climate Forward: Climate Action & Resiliency Plan that was released in June prioritizes increasing EV charging on county property and in the community by setting a goal of offering 400 publicly-available charging stations countywide by 2030. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there were more than 300 public charging ports in Howard County as of October.

There are currently nearly 90 EV charging stations on Howard County-owned property alone, with more than 60 available to the public. The county is seeking federal, state and private funding to support EV charging infrastructure expansion and is partnering with Maryland Energy Administration, Maryland Department of Transportation and others to identify and prioritize potential sites for additional EV chargers on private and public properties.

EVs currently represent two percent of new residential vehicle purchases in the county, but Howard County Climate Forward aims to increase EV use in the community to at least 26 percent of passenger cars and eight percent of passenger trucks by 2030. Howard County is also taking bold steps to electrify its fleet vehicles. The official fleet currently includes more than 20 fully electric vehicles, six electric motorcycles and more than 200 hybrid vehicles. County Executive Calvin Ball has committed to transitioning the County’s entire administrative fleet to plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicles by December 2025.

“The availability of workplace chargers is a critical issue for EV-driving employees, 60 percent of whom would benefit from chargers at work due to long commutes or a lack of at-home charging,” said Olivia LoGuidice, workplace EV charging project manager for clean transportation accelerator CALSTART, which administers the Charge@Work program. “Howard County’s commitment to the development of a robust charging infrastructure will help accelerate the adoption of EVs and contribute to improved local air quality, a healthier environment and happier employees.”

For more information, visit https://livegreenhoward.com/electric-vehicles.

