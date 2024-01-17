The State Highway Administration’s Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act program has awarded $6.2 million to the Howard County Department of Public Works for the County’s Rehabilitation of Nine Structures bundle bridge project.

The IIJA provisions include a funding category for local governments to address poor and fair rated bridges. The category, specific to off-system bridges, offers 100 percent federal participation requiring no local government matching funds.

The funding will allow the County to perform preventative bridge maintenance, such as steel cleaning and painting, joint replacements and major concrete/steel repairs and replacements, to nine bridges located throughout Howard County, including:

● Sheppard Lane bridge over the Middle Patuxent River

● Watersville Road over Hay Meadow Branch

● Henryton Road bridge over the tributary of South Branch Patapsco River

● Tamar Drive bridge over an unnamed stream

● Snowden River Parkway southbound bridge over Robert Fulton Drive

● Snowden River Parkway northbound bridge over Robert Fulton Drive

● Guilford Road bridge over Middle Patuxent River

● Park Circle Drive bridge over Deep Run, and

● Broken Land Parkway bridge over the Little Patuxent River

DPW anticipates construction on the projects to begin in spring 2024 and will take two years to complete, weather permitting.

