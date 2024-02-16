Animal tracks in snow. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Heavy snow could make travel very difficult in most of Maryland, including Howard County, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service Baltimore/Washington weather forecast office on Friday issued a winter storm warning from 11 p.m. Feb. 17 to 5 a.m. Feb. 17 for parts of central to northeastern Maryland, and northern Virginia, saying that accumulations of 4 to 6 inches were possible overnight. Reduced visibility could also be possible in the heaviest snowfalls.

The office also issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southern Maryland, including Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties, saying that 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall overnight until 7 a.m. Feb. 17.

The weather service advised that travel might be especially difficult in the area of the winter storm warning and recommended that travelers keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. Their advice for the area of the advisory is to slow down and be cautious while traveling.

Throughout both areas, the weather service advised that the first few steps on sidewalks, steps and driveways could be icy and slippery.