The Columbia Association will have a new top executive in June.

The organization that maintains common use facilities and provides other services announced Friday that it had chosen Shawn MacInnes as its new president and CEO. He is scheduled to start his new role June 17.

Shawn MacInnes (Submitted photo)

MacInnes has worked in leadership positions in municipal government for more than 20 years, according to the Columbia Association announcement. Most recently, he has been town administrator for Dartmouth, Massachusetts, a town of 33,406 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau populations estimates.

MacInnes started his career as an engineer with the Maryland State Highway Administration. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in business administration with expertise in operational efficiencies, finance, information technology and customer service

“I look forward to bringing my collaborative approach and passion for community service to Columbia to continue the mission of James Rouse and the entire Columbia community,” MacInnes said in a statement.

The hiring caps a recruitment effort and interview process that was set into motion by the resignation of the Columbia Association’s previous president and CEO, Lakey Boyd in January of 2023, after disagreements with the Columbia Association board of directors.

At the start of the year, CA’s Board of Directors began working with TransPro Executive Placement to solicit candidates for the President/CEO position. The board – with feedback from the Columbia Association’s senior leadership team – chose and interviewed finalists in March, and finished the process this month.

“We’re excited for Mr. MacInnes to join CA’s long-standing tradition of excellence and service,” CA Director of Human Resources, Equity and Inclusion Monica McMellon-Ajayi said in a statement. “We are confident that his experience and perspective will provide a meaningful path forward for CA. We also appreciate the time and effort of all of those involved in the process to ensure that CA remains a valued partner, employer and leader in this community.”

“The Board of Directors welcomes Mr. MacInnes to Columbia and looks forward to working with him in service to the community,” current CA Board Chair Eric Greenberg said in a statement. “The Board also thanks Dennis Mattey for stepping up and serving as Interim President/CEO over the past year.”

Interim President/CEO Dennis Mattey will remain in his position until MacInnes starts work. Mattey has served in the interim position since February 2023 and has been with CA for 50 years. Before taking the interim leadership role, Mattey was vice president of community operations, overseeing CA’s commitment to open space maintenance, sustainability efforts, event logistics and real estate services. He plans to retire once he leaves the organization in June.

Dennis Mattey (imiivo studios photo)

“It has been a true honor to be part of this organization,” Mattey said in a statement. “My entire career has been in service to the Columbia community, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I have been with CA through unprecedented challenges, exciting transitions and unforgettable celebrations. I could not be prouder of the CA team, and I’m so grateful for everything CA has given me over the years.”