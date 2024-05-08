The Howard County Council will hold operating budget work sessions on Monday, May 13; Wednesday, May 1; and Friday, May 3, with all sessions set for 10 a.m. They will be hybrid meetings (in-person and on WebEx) and will be live-streamed on

https://cc.howardcountymd.gov/watch-us



To view the agenda for Budget Work Session on Monday, visit: files.constantcontact.com/9468f45b501/024a13f4-a5dc-4f2e-afeb-79085c98c5f2.pdf



To view the agenda for Budget Work Session on Wednesday, visit: files.constantcontact.com/9468f45b501/3974f2e8-cfe9-4f44-a058-3ba7dc0d8b16.pdf



To view the agenda for Budget Work Session on Friday, go to:

files.constantcontact.com/9468f45b501/7606704a-b693-4a59-b718-25259708d63f.pdf



To view a schedule of budget meetings, go to: files.constantcontact.com/9468f45b501/ecf15cab-38ef-4c4f-b66c-c25d933c1f8d.pdf



For more information, visit https://cc.howardcountymd.gov/ongoing-efforts/howard-county-budget



Related