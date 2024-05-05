Source: Howard County Government

Columbia has been named on WalletHub’s latest “Happiest Cities in America” ranking for 2024, checking in at no. 9 nationally. Columbia previously ranked in top 10 in 2022 and 2023. Baltimore, the only other city in Maryland to make the list in 2024, ranked 160 out of 182.



WalletHub, the personal finance outlet, compared 182 of the largest U.S. cities to determine which is home to the happiest people in America. The outlet examined each city based on 29 key indicators of happiness, ranging from income-growth rate to depression rate and average leisure time spent per day. Columbia ranked notably in the following metrics:



5th: Emotional & Physical Well-Being

170th: Income & Employment

60th: Community & Environment



Columbia’s list of recent accolades has also included it being name one of the Safest Cities in America and Best City for Summer Jobs (WalletHub), and Best Places to Raise a Family and Best Places to Live in the U.S. (Niche).



