Howard County broke ground on Phase 1 of the Centennial Park West improvement project on June 28. Howard County Executive, right, announced the new fields have been named “Liz Bobo Fields” in honor of former County Executive and state delegate Liz Bobo, fourth from right. (Credit: Howard County Government)

Howard County has broken ground on Phase One of its Centennial Park West improvement project, which includes converting three existing grass baseball diamonds (Fields 3, 4 and 5) into three artificial turf baseball fields.



In addition, the County has named the ballfields the Liz Bobo Fields. In 1986, Bobo became Howard County’s first female county executive; her election also marked the first time a woman had attained the position in Maryland. Previously, Bobo served as a member of the Howard County Council. She was appointed to the seat in 1977 to fill a vacancy and won the seat the following year, serving in the position for eight years. During this time, Bobo was instrumental in the creation of Centennial Park.



In addition to the conversion, Field 5 will also encompass a multi-use sports field, enabling year-round use. Phase one also includes replacing the ballfield lights with state-of-art LED lighting, which (weather permitting) is expected to be completed by the fall 2025.



Funding for Phase One includes $1.5 million from Howard County spending from fiscal years 2024 and 2025, as well as more than $9 million from state grants in recent years.



The Howard Department of Recreation & Parks is currently renovating the restroom area located at the entrance of the Bobo Fields, which includes the addition of a family restroom with an adult changing station. The playground is also being replaced, with the new version to include accessible elements. It is expected to be complete by summer 2025.



Additionally, Recreation & Parks continues to make ADA improvements to its walkways and parking lots throughout Centennial Park.



