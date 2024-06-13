Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has signed an Executive Order establishing the Affordable Housing Working Group. The Group is tasked with recommending goals and criteria for a targeted incentive program for affordable and accessible housing.



The group will also provide recommendations regarding the use of affordable housing allocations outlined in the County’s Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance housing unit allocation chart.



The formation of the Working Group follows the recommendation of the County’s new General Plan, HoCo By Design. It identifies housing affordability as one of the most critical challenges facing the County and calls for targeted incentives to support the creation of affordable and accessible housing.



As part of its evaluation, the Working Group will define its criteria, including physical factors like unit type, size or physical accessibility design criteria. The group will also identify incentives related to development and the development process, such as density bonuses or setback relief, to encourage the expansion of affordable housing options.



The Working Group will convene this summer and develop a written report of its assessments and recommendations to be shared with the Office of the County Executive, the County Council, the Adequate Public Facilities Task Force and the Department of Planning and Zoning no later than Dec. 1. The Adequate Public Facilities Task Force, a separate body, will convene this fall to begin its evaluation of the County’s existing APFO.



Comprised of 11 voting members and two non-voting members, the following voting members were appointed to the AHWG by the county executive:

● Ned Howe

● Timothy Goetzinger

● Justin Kennell

● Grace Morris

● Jacqueline West-Spencer

● Jessica Zuniga



The following voting members were recommended by the County Council:

● Cedric Brown

● Tom Evans

● Paul Revelle

● Taneeka Richardson

● Kathryn Valentine



Finally, the following non-voting members will serve on the group:

● Kelly Cimino, director, Department of Housing and Community Development

● Peter Engel, executive director, Howard County Housing Commission



“Facing a housing crisis of scarcity and unaffordability, Howard County, like many other jurisdictions, is taking action,” said Lynda Eisenberg, director, Department of Planning & Zoning. “This working group of technical experts will collaborate to recommend real and actionable solutions, guided by the principles outlined in HoCo By Design.”





