The marketing team of the Howard County’s Department of Recreation & Parks has won three Hermes Creative Awards, as well as three Honorable Mentions, on the County’s initial entry into the contest.



The department received a Platinum Award, the top-level award, for its PreSchool Adventures photograph in the categories of Print Media, Photography and People/Portrait.



In these same categories, the team received its first of two Gold Awards for its Beginner Ballet for Active Aging Adults photograph; then the team garnered a second Gold Award for its Get Up. Get Out. Get Active. digital ad campaign in the categories of Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media, Digital Advertising and Digital Ad Campaign.



Finally, the team took home three Honorable Mention Awards for its Save The Native Bees! sign, Howard County Scavenger Hunt logo and Howard County Holiday Mart holiday card in the Print Media category.



This year’s competition attracted more than 6,500 entries, which came from all over the world.



“It is impressive that the marketing team works on [more than 100] projects each month and spends the time to make every work memorable,” said Department of Recreation & Parks Director Nick Mooneyhan. “The Department is fortunate to have this talented and hard-working team. They ensure that our communication with the public includes a variety of platforms.”



