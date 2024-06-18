Howard County elected officials joined community leaders and Department of Recreation & Parks staff to break ground on a new North Laurel Community Center pool on June 18. (TBM / George Berkheimer)

A new addition planned for Howard County’s North Laurel Community Center will offer a 4,600 square foot competition/lap pool and a 3,000 square foot warm therapy/leisure pool with a waterslide.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined community leaders and Department of Recreation & Parks staff on June 18 to break ground on the project, which is expected to open in 2026.

The lap pool is designed with a sloped entry and hand rails providing easy access for patrons with mobility issues, and both pools will feature pool lifts. The new facility will feature restrooms, locker rooms, a reception area, a lifeguard office and two additional offices.

The NLCC facility will be the county’s second pool, joining the existing pool at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City.

“Access to swimming and pools is a luxury beyond the reach of many,” Ball observed. “Pools are not just for fitness and fun; they alleviate stress, introduce water safety, and offer respite on scorching summer days.”

Ball’s fiscal 2025 budget included $20 million for the new pool, an amenity that many local community leaders have spent more than two decades advocating for.

“The project has been funded and defunded [so many times] I was not convinced I would see it in my lifetime,” said Susan Garber, a Savage Community Association board member.

Although she doesn’t swim, Garber said she learned the value of therapy pools for rehabilitation after breaking a hip and using a pool in Columbia for therapy.

“I can’t speak enough about how important it is to be able to easily access a pool, especially now that my husband lacks mobility,” she said. “I want to see him be able to get into a pool and swim, and this was a true answer for us.”

According to Howard County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Raul Delerme, Costello Construction of Maryland will be the general contractor for the project.