Completed in 1843, the historic Ellicott City Courthouse will see new life as a Center for the Arts, Culture and History. (TBM / George Berkheiemer)

A $15 million construction project to transform the historic Circuit Courthouse in Ellicott City into a new Center for Arts, Culture and History will begin on July 1.

At a public meeting on May 30, county officials presented a new vision for the 182-year-old granite building that is guided by a 2021 public survey on its adaptive reuse.

“We heard a big focus on public use, civic space, arts and culture, and food-related uses,” said Felix Facchine, Howard County’s deputy chief of staff.

The county hired Baltimore-based Michael Graves Architects to design the interior spaces and consider appropriate preservation options.

Upon completion of renovations, expected in 2026, the historic building will become the new home of the Howard County Arts Council, the county’s first Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural Center, and the county’s Roving Radish food program, which will oversee a shared commercial kitchen. The Arts Council and AAPICC could move into their renovated spaces as early as next fall.

The project is expected to spur economic growth while fostering creativity, economic opportunity, and cultural exchange by co-locating arts, cultural experiences and entrepreneurial food production next door to a thriving commercial district.

Howard County will also invest in the preservation of historic structures, including the building’s cupola, while actively repurposing them to meet contemporary needs.

Historic preservation

According to Zach Hollenbeck, deputy director of the county’s Bureau of Facilities, the courthouse has about 60,000 square feet of usable space on four main levels.

“We’re undertaking a restoration of the cupola, which we believe was used as a navigation landmark for the Underground Railroad network,” he said.

Katherine Good, historic preservation practice leader at Michael Graves Architecture, said the cupola has an unusual support system and also bears interesting historic graffiti that dates to 1884.

“We’re [deciding] whether to preserve the graffiti in place, photograph it or do something else,” she said. “It’s not something the public usually gets to see.”

Christa Kerrigan, a principal with Michael Graves Architecture, said the current main entrance will be preserved, but made more warm and inviting through the use of light and art display space and the addition of a side cafe area.

“The main program spaces for the Center for the Arts will be a black box theater with retractable seating, exhibit and display spaces, classrooms, a dance studio, artist studios, and offices,” said Aarti Walvekar, a member of the Design and Construction division of Howard County’s Department of Public Works.

The AAPICC program area includes classrooms, a dance and martial arts studio, and shared office space, while the Roving Radish will have dedicated space for packaging, food preparation and extra storage.

“We’re opening the building up in a much greater scale for circulation,” Kerrigan said, with the historic Courtroom 1 kept largely intact as a community gathering space.

Exciting possibilities

James Zoller, program manager for the Roving Radish, said the inhibitive cost of commercial kitchens has created a huge demand for rented commercial kitchen space.

“Our goal is to have something economical and optimized for our needs that we can lease to fledgling business to grow and chefs who want to do virtual training, and even other organizations,” he said. “It can also be a launchpad for county food initiatives.”

Lanlan Xu, chair of the Howard County AAPI Commission, said that organization’s new cultural center eliminates much of the difficulty of competing for the limited event spaces that the commission now leases for is programs.

“We’re still working out how we will use and manage this space, but having dedicated office space and a mailing address are very important improvements,” Xu said.

The change in venue solves two chronic problems for the Howard County Arts Council: parking is limited at the current High Ridge Road address, and the child-sized restroom facilities in the former elementary school weren’t designed for adults.

“Our new space allows us to expand programming and hold multiple events in the same building,” said Colleen West, executive director of the Arts Council. “We’re next to a vibrant, walkable community, which creates an opportunity to better engage the public.”

Another benefit is the availability of public transportation, the lack of which has deterred some Columbia artists from applying for studio space in the past.

“What’s great is that each of the studios are private, unlike the shared spaces in our other facility,” West said. “We’ll also have sinks in each of the studios. Some studios in the current location don’t have sinks, which a lot of artists need.”

Funding for the project will come from a variety of sources, according to Howard County Spokesperson Safa Hira: approximately $7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, $5 million from the County, and $950,000 in state grants. Howard County is also pursuing $2.7 million in additional federal and state grants through various programs.

“We’re working with an aggressive timeline to activate this building as expeditiously as possible,” said Hollenbeck. “It’s no small feat.”