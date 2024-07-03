Howard County is investing $750,000 to support a new partnership between the Community Action Council of Howard County and Howard Community College. The aim of the agreement is to expand the number of early childhood education opportunities for infants, toddlers and two-year-olds in Howard County, and create the county’s first-ever Early Head Start program.



With this funding, CAC will expand its Head Start programming to include infants and toddlers with the opening of five new child care classrooms. With space for 42 children from six weeks old through the age of two, three of these classrooms will be located at HCC’s Children’s Learning Center in Columbia and two at CAC’s Ellicott City Early Childhood Education Center.



Children whose families earn up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level will be eligible for this new Early Head Start program.



“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, child care options for infants and toddlers across our nation have diminished and become more expensive. Home to approximately 19,000 children under the age of five, a recent study shows that despite an end to the pandemic, in Howard County there remain only 10,000 child care spots offered. Due to this lack of available care, many of our families are left scrambling to find safe, affordable daycare or with difficult decisions to make,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Through this vital funding and partnership, we hope to provide more families access to the quality, affordable child care they so desperately need so parents and caretakers can return to the workforce and provide for their families. As a county, we are declaring our commitment to support working families and our youth.”



In fiscal 2024, CAC denied enrollment to 70 children because they were too young (under the age of three), while another 35 families were denied because their income surpassed Head Start’s income limits. This funding will support the operations of the two centers during a two-year period, after which state funding from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will help pick up the ongoing operating costs of the classrooms.



In addition to adding free to low-cost infant and toddler care, this partnership also addresses the following gaps in Howard County:



• The Children’s Funding Project Data project, funded by the County’s Department of Community Resources and Services’ Office of Children and Families, showed that only $200,000 in public dollars (federal/state) has been invested in providing free infant/toddler care in Howard County, going specifically towards the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program;

• Howard County has never offered an Early Head Start geared towards children from birth to two years old;

• Maryland Family Network data indicates families pay the same for child care per child as they pay for housing in Howard County; and

• Nineteen percent of family child care providers and 48 percent of center child care providers are willing to accept the child care scholarship, respectively. However, all have waiting lists.



“Increasing access to quality early care and education environments in Howard County is central to our mission and one of the core tenants of our Office of Children and Families,” said Jackie Scott, director, Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services. “This expanded center joins more than 120 child care centers across the county. This is significant because the data tells us that early childhood education is vital to our children’s development, especially during the first three years.”





