Leadership Howard County (LHC) is a part of a national movement called “community leadership.” Our mission is “Inspiring, Connecting, and Empowering Leaders to Transform the Community.” By working and learning together, participants of all ages and skills – from high school through the senior ranks of existing leaders from corporate, government and non-profit organizations — broaden their understanding of civic community issues. Individuals who come into our programs have one thing in common: they are looking for ways to improve Howard County, the region, and develop themselves.

Over the course of the past 37 years, we have graduated over 1,575 individuals representing the diversity of our businesses, government, non-profit and educational sectors. Leadership Howard County and its membership are seen as active players in all aspects of our community.

Leadership Howard County boasts these programs:

Leadership Premier (LP)

Leadership Essentials (LE)

Leadership U (LU)

Alumni Programming

Leadership Howard County’s strength comes from the participation of the community and the willingness of recognized leaders to inspire our future generations to take their place.