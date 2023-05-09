Adam Ababiya, Owner, Sequoia Senior Care, LLC
Arifa Ahmed, Community Volunteer
Ciera Barnes, Operation Officer, National Security Agency
India Bascombe, CPA, CFO Outsourced Accounting, CLA
David Beares, Owner, 39 Minute Workout
Amah Binde, Engineering Bureau Chief, Howard County Department of Public Works
Jennifer Blondo, Owner, Key Process Partners
Lakey Boyd, Community Volunteer
Jasmine Brewer, Executive Director, MakingChange, Inc.
Heather Chapman, Vice President, Neighborhood Zones, United Way of Central Maryland
James Clark, Agent, State Farm Insurance
Katie Dean, Senior Director of Development Operations, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services
Alicyn DelZoppo, Realtor, Independent Contractor @ Northrop Realty
Theresa Forget, Executive Director – Human Resources, Johns Hopkins Health System
Rashida George, Community & Government Relations Manager, The Howard Hughes Corporation
Shané Gooding, Owner, Imiivo Photo Studios, LLC
Michael Gough, Vice President of Operations, APL Federal Credit Union
Kia Hodge, Sr. Director – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Enterprise Community Partners
Andrew Masters, Senior Director of Neighbors United, United Way of Central Maryland
Pastor Claire Matheny Enabling Minister, Kittamaqundi Community Church
Cheryl Mattis, Deputy Director, Howard County Department of Community Resources & Services
Christopher Miles, Vice President – Commercial, Shore United Bank
Megan Myers, Interim Associate Vice President of Faculty Development & Learning, Howard Community College
Elizabeth Ndungu, Owner, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine
Maria Cristina Oviedo, Radio Program Director/Dragon Digital Radio, Howard Community College
Russell Pangburn, Vice President, Sandy Spring Bank
Jimmy Patel, Group Supervisor, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab
Rakesh Pillai, Sr. Finance Manager, WR Grace
Tracy Pugh, Product Management/Market, Emergent BioSolutions
Ryan Rager, Vice President, M&T Bank
Deborah Rivkin, Vice President – Government Affairs, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Regina Sanderoff, Chief of Staff to the COO, BGE
Vera Simmons, Sr. Director, Blossoms of Hope
David Smith, President, LightGrid, LLC
Alexander Sutherland, Senior Project Manager, The Whiting-Turner Contracting
Marché Taylor Templeton, External Affairs Manager, BGE
Robert Tirocchi, Government Program Manager, Harkins Builders, Inc.
Jennifer Van Kirk, Executive Director, Bright Minds Foundation
Jason Whong, Principal (Publisher), Whong Community Media LLC (The Business Monthly)