Adam Ababiya, Owner, Sequoia Senior Care, LLC

Arifa Ahmed, Community Volunteer

Ciera Barnes, Operation Officer, National Security Agency

India Bascombe, CPA, CFO Outsourced Accounting, CLA

David Beares, Owner, 39 Minute Workout

Amah Binde, Engineering Bureau Chief, Howard County Department of Public Works

Jennifer Blondo, Owner, Key Process Partners

Lakey Boyd, Community Volunteer

Jasmine Brewer, Executive Director, MakingChange, Inc.

Heather Chapman, Vice President, Neighborhood Zones, United Way of Central Maryland

James Clark, Agent, State Farm Insurance

Katie Dean, Senior Director of Development Operations, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

Alicyn DelZoppo, Realtor, Independent Contractor @ Northrop Realty

Theresa Forget, Executive Director – Human Resources, Johns Hopkins Health System

Rashida George, Community & Government Relations Manager, The Howard Hughes Corporation

Shané Gooding, Owner, Imiivo Photo Studios, LLC

Michael Gough, Vice President of Operations, APL Federal Credit Union

Kia Hodge, Sr. Director – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Enterprise Community Partners

Andrew Masters, Senior Director of Neighbors United, United Way of Central Maryland

Pastor Claire Matheny Enabling Minister, Kittamaqundi Community Church

Cheryl Mattis, Deputy Director, Howard County Department of Community Resources & Services

Christopher Miles, Vice President – Commercial, Shore United Bank

Megan Myers, Interim Associate Vice President of Faculty Development & Learning, Howard Community College

Elizabeth Ndungu, Owner, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine  

Maria Cristina Oviedo, Radio Program Director/Dragon Digital Radio, Howard Community College

Russell Pangburn, Vice President, Sandy Spring Bank

Jimmy Patel, Group Supervisor, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab

Rakesh Pillai, Sr. Finance Manager, WR Grace

Tracy Pugh, Product Management/Market, Emergent BioSolutions

Ryan Rager, Vice President, M&T Bank

Deborah Rivkin, Vice President – Government Affairs, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Regina Sanderoff, Chief of Staff to the COO, BGE

Vera Simmons, Sr. Director, Blossoms of Hope

David Smith, President, LightGrid, LLC

Alexander Sutherland, Senior Project Manager, The Whiting-Turner Contracting

Marché Taylor Templeton, External Affairs Manager, BGE

Robert Tirocchi, Government Program Manager, Harkins Builders, Inc.

Jennifer Van Kirk, Executive Director, Bright Minds Foundation

Jason Whong, Principal (Publisher), Whong Community Media LLC (The Business Monthly)

