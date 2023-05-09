CORE PURPOSE: Leadership Howard County is the community partner inspiring, connecting and empowering leaders to transform the community.

VALUES:

Integrity & Honesty: We keep meaningful promises, do the right thing for the community, and value truth over harmony.

Service: We work hard and contribute time, talent, and treasure.

Teamwork & Collaboration: We believe we can build the best community by empowering leaders with diverse strengths and perspectives.

Growth and Learning: We actively pursue new ideas and approaches to improve the community .

Diversity, Inclusion and Equity: We engage and include the full spectrum of unique individuals that make up our shared community and provide opportunity for all to grow and contribute through our offerings and organization.

What it Takes ~ A Month by Month Summary:

Leadership Premier is LHC’s signature program and begins in September with a general overview of the program and expectations. This kick-off includes more details about monthly session days, learning opportunities, and community impact projects.

Following this initial meeting, the class then spends two full days together at a Class Retreat; this extended time together, provides a basis for participants to gain an increased awareness of themselves and others, creates an environment for sharing and discussion, and allows for the formation of community impact project (CIP) Teams. This year, the LP ’23 class is working on projects for the following organizations:

Age-Friend Howard County

Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD)

Community Ecology Institute

Howard EcoWorks, Inc.

Kits to Heart

Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant

PTA Council – Wilde Lake High School

Following the Retreat, the rest of the program year is focused on monthly learning sessions centered on the following topics:

Human Services

Healthcare

Education/Lifelong Learning

State & Local governing

Livable communities

Business

Safety

A deeper dive into taking your place in our community post-program