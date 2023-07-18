The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership was awarded a cooperative agreement renewal by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award anticipates funding nearly $14 million during a 10-year period for the center to assist and promote manufacturing in Maryland and Washington, D.C., as part of the NIST’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership program.

As a result of Maryland MEP programs and projects during the last 10 years, Maryland MEP clients have reported more than $1.2 billion in increased sales, $740 million in retained sales, $71.8 million in cost savings, $250 million in new investments and nearly 8,300 jobs created and/or retained.

“Over the last few years, Maryland’s manufacturing sector has had many challenges, particularly during the pandemic. Through our unique programs and services, Maryland MEP has been able to serve our clients through strategic consulting, workforce development, employee training, new technology implementation, supply chain development, funding assistance and much more,” said Mike Kelleher, executive director of the Maryland MEP. “The support and expertise from the MEP National Network has been vital to the success of Maryland MEP and critical to positioning our manufacturing industry at the forefront of innovation.”

For the first time since the inception of the NIST MEP program, the District of Columbia is represented. DC Makes will expand the reach of programs and services to include the 200-plus manufacturers and 1,000-plus workers located in the District. This provides a unique opportunity to address an underserved, yet growing, market of innovators, entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

Today, the MEP program consists of 51 centers in every state and Puerto Rico with more than 400 service locations and 1,300 technical experts working together to advance and strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

