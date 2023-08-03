Maryland Humanities has announced the second round of Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity general operating support grants to humanities-focused Maryland nonprofits. This round, the organization will distribute a total of $950,000 from the state of Maryland via the Maryland Historical Trust. Applications are open and close, Friday, Sept. 1.

Previously known as SHINE, Maryland Humanities has renamed the entity the Marilyn Hatza Memorial SHINE Grant Program after the organization’s late director of grants and community engagement.

Eligible nonprofit organizations with an annual budget of up to $500,000 will offer humanities programming as a significant part of their missions. They include but are not limited to museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community or cultural organizations. Ninety-five eligible nonprofits in Maryland will receive grants of $10,000 each.

Running the Hatza SHINE Grants program will be Emily Ross, Maryland Humanities’ new program officer for grants. She can be contacted at [email protected].

