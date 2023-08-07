Glen Burnie-based Providence of Maryland, a nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has unveiled its new brand and announced an expansion of its services.

The new brand includes a name change from Providence Center, a new logo and colors designed to reflect the organization’s person-centered, community focused work. The clean, modern look will project Providence’s vision, and support participants in its mission and the greater community.

The brand will be seen on various collateral materials such as informational brochures for families whose high schooler will be transitioning out of the school system. Others will involve communicating with local businesses that can partner with Providence Career Services to hire people for their workplace.

The nonprofit’s pottery studio, which is in Arnold, is now known as Providence Pottery & Arts Studio; and the horticulture program, which sells Maryland-native plants for commercial sale, is now called Providence Greenhouses.

Providence of Maryland also recently merged with Charles County HARC, a similar nonprofit provider based in Waldorf. The merger allows Providence to support more people and adds residential to its service array through an established team in Charles County.

