Grassroots Crisis Interventions will offer expanded crisis services support at 8990 Old Annapolis Road. (Submitted photo)

Grassroots Crisis Intervention will relocate to 8990 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, beginning Oct. 9, 2023. The expansion will enable Grassroots to substantially expand its 24-hour crisis intervention, mental health, substance use disorder, housing support and suicide prevention services and help meet the increased demand for urgent and ongoing mental health and substance use disorder services in Howard County. Individuals will be able to access enhanced free, 24-hour walk-in crisis stabilization and related services, counseling, homeless services, resources and more.

At more than 11,000 square feet, the new location will house the 24-hour Grassroots Crisis Line, as well as the 988 Suicide and Crisis call, chat and text programs. Walk-in crisis assistance will include mental health services and substance use disorder programs to screen, stabilize and support clients. Mobile Crisis Response, which consists of two teams of Grassroots clinicians who respond onsite to community crises, will also relocate to the new facility.

“Over the last decade, and especially since the pandemic, the number of individuals dealing with mental health conditions and substance use disorders has increased dramatically,” said Mariana Izraelson, executive director of Grassroots Crisis Intervention. “The number of suicide deaths in Maryland had a marked increase in 2022, particularly among people of color, younger individuals, and those with risk factors of isolation, relationship struggles, financial or housing insecurity, or problems with physical health. Our goal is to grow our services in order to save lives in the county and region.”

Additionally, the new location will allow Grassroots to provide, 24-7 urgent care, outpatient substance use disorder services, and full mental health counseling and medication management to adults, adolescents and children via an Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (OMHC).

The Grassroots Emergency Shelter will remain at its current location at 6700 Freetown Road in Columbia. Crisis walk-in services for people anticipating or experiencing homelessness will be conducted at the new facility on Old Annapolis Road to help determine housing options and access various resources.

The new facility was made possible with the support of the State of Maryland, the Howard County state delegation and United States Senator Chris Van Hollen, and in partnership with the Howard County Executive Office, the Howard County Health Department, the Howard County Council and the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission.

During the past year, Grassroots’ 24-hour crisis services included 72,949 calls answered on the Grassroots Crisis Line, 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and 211 Maryland. There were 3,165 face-to-face contacts, 1,278 community responses by the Mobile Crisis Team, and 62 clients enrolled in the Substance Use Disorder Crisis Stabilization Program. A total of 586 people were served in its shelter programs, and 1,159 were assisted at the Day Resource Center in Jessup.