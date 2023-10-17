Grassroots Crisis Interventions will offer expanded crisis services support at 8990 Old Annapolis Road. (Submitted photo)

To meet the increasing demand for urgent and ongoing mental health and substance use disorder services in Howard County, Grassroots Crisis Intervention is expanding with the addition of a location at 8990 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, in Columbia.

While the Grassroots Emergency Shelter will remain at its current location at 6700 Freetown Road, in Columbia, the new 24-hour walk-in crisis stabilization center will offer services for citizens anticipating or experiencing homelessness and help determine housing options and access to resources.

At more than 11,000 square feet, the new location on Old Annapolis Road will house the 24-hour Grassroots Crisis Line, as well as the 988 Suicide and Crisis call, chat and text programs, and walk-in crisis assistance with mental health services and substance use disorder programs to screen, stabilize and support clients.

“Over the last decade, and especially since the pandemic, the number of individuals dealing with mental health conditions and substance use disorders has increased dramatically,” said Dr. Mariana Izraelson, executive director of Grassroots. “The number of suicide deaths in Maryland had a marked increase in 2022, particularly among people of color, younger individuals and those with risk factors of isolation, relationship struggles, financial or housing insecurity or problems with physical health. Our goal is to grow our services in order to save lives in the county and region.”



