United Way of Central Maryland has announced the co-chairs for this year’s Engagement Leadership Council initiative. They are Talib Horne, director, Baltimore Civic Site, The Annie E. Casey Foundation; and Carim Khouzami, president and CEO, BGE.

The duo will work to deepen relationships with organizations and corporations, and partner stewardship throughout this next year.

As director of the Baltimore Civic Site, Horne leads the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s efforts to improve the health and well-being of young people and families throughout the city. A leader with more than 20 years of economic development and nonprofit experience, Horne most recently served as executive director of Bon Secours Community Works.

Khouzami also serves on the boards of several prominent Baltimore-based organizations, including the Baltimore Community Foundation, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore Development Corp., and others. He was recently named chair of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

