Hospice of the Chesapeake CEO to exit; interim CEO appointed

Michael Brady, interim president and CEO of Pasadena-based Hospice of the Chesapeake, will leave the hospice and supportive care organization in January. Rebecca Miller, the chief operating officer of the organization, will be interim president and CEO.

Brady in early November told Nancy Smit, Chair of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Board of Directors that he accepted a position at a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in North Carolina.

Digital edition This item appears in the December 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking on it.

He joined Hospice of the Chesapeake as chief financial officer in December 2017 and was promoted to president and CEO in 2021.

“Mike has led the organization during a period of tremendous growth and expansion. We are incredibly grateful for his leadership during the acquisition of Hospice of the Charles County and Calvert Hospice, which secured Hospice of the Chesapeake’s position as the largest independent not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization in the state of Maryland.” Smit said in a statement. “Mike also carefully navigated the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring patients and families received the care they needed and deserved.”

Rebecca Miller. (Courtesy Hospice of the Chesapeake)

The board appointed Miller to the interim president and CEO role. She joined the organization in 2021 in the newly created role of chief clinical officer, leading the hospice clinical leadership team with a focus on patient care and new care solutions. She was promoted to COO in December 2022.

She has more than 25 years of hospice experience. She has served as COO for Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care in Illinois and HopeHealth in Rhode Island and, most recently, Illinois Director of Hospice Operations for Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Miller, a licensed clinical social worker, earned both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees in social work degrees from University of Illinois, Chicago. “I have full confidence that Becky Miller will provide strong leadership and bring valuable insight in this interim role.” Smit said. The Board of Directors will begin a search for a permanent successor in early 2024.

Heritage Housing Partners’ holiday happy hour set

The Heritage Housing Partners Corp will host a holiday happy hour in December month.

HHPCorp is a nonprofit organization that aims to “promote and provide quality affordable housing.” The Vision of HHPCorp is “to be a proactive leader creating vital, accessible and inclusive communities.”

This event is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Blackwall barn and Lodge, 6000 Merriweather Drive, Ste. B140 Columbia, MD 21044.

An ugly sweater contest, a flight of Moonshine, and a souvenir shot glass are scheduled events included with the purchase of a ticket. Attendees are set to vote for their favorite Moonshine and the winner of the ugly sweater contest is set to receive a $50 gift card to Blackwall.

Tickets: $80

Information: https://www.hhpcorp.org/happy-holidays-happy-hour/

ACS offers storytelling workshop

Join The Association of Community Services of Howard County for a workshop on telling your organization’s story next month.

“Telling Your Story — How to Boost Fundraising and Effective Advocacy” aims to teach attendees how to unlock effective storytelling strategies for fundraising and advocacy in this workshop led by Ann Ciekot, Partner at Public Policy Partners with over 12 years in the nonprofit sector. Explore key narrative elements and learn from real-world examples to enhance your organization’s impact.

This event is set for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the NPC Training Room, 9770 Patuxent Woods Dr., Columbia, MD 21046.

Tickets: Free for ACS members, $35 for nonmembers

Information: https://www.acshoco.org/events/acs-events/

Luminus Network now does SNAP outreach

Luminus Network can now do food stamp outreach in Maryland.

Luminus Network is a nonprofit organization that aims to support individuals and families and promote public understanding of the role New Americans play socially and economically.

Luminus states Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly food stamps) application, screening, and educational outreach are eligible to various non-US citizens, including immigrant families with US citizen kids, refugees, asylees, Cuban/Haitian entrants, parolees, certain Iraqi and Afghan immigrants, and victims of human trafficking.

Information: 410-992-1923 or email [email protected].

MakingChange seeks volunteers

MakingChange is seeking VITA volunteers for the upcoming tax season, as they are preparing to repent their free tax preparation site in Howard County.

MakingChange is a nonprofit organization with the goal of “helping individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency.”

They state they will provide training and support to pass the IRS certification to become a volunteer. Positions include Greeter or Tax Preparer.

Information: https://makingchangecenter.org/support-us/volunteer-application/