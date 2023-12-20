Ohana of Howard County, a nonprofit formed in March 2020 with the mission to empower Howard County students to overcome barriers and achieve self-defined success, and build community by developing relationships with people who are outside usual social circles, is seeking an executive director.

The vision of OhanaHC ― a Hawaiian concept that means extended family or community vision ― calls for all Howard County residents to have the opportunity to thrive and pursue success, while segregation and isolation are reduced for all. The organization mentors underrepresented teens and young adults to identify and surmount obstacles in becoming successful community members.

The executive director will be tasked to lead of OhanaHC and will have overall operational responsibility for OhanaHC’s volunteers, programs, expansion, and execution of its strategy and mission. For more information about the position, visit www.bizmonthly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/ED-Job-Description-10.24.23-1-1.pdf.

