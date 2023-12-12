Guests watching the Lights Parade aboard Harbor Queen. Photo courtesy of Watermark.

Watermark’s Queen of All Fund Drives raised more than $2,600 benefitting We Care and Friends, an organization supporting the building blocks to create strong families and communities in areas affected by drugs, poverty and crime in Maryland.

Upwards of 300 guests boarded the Harbor Queen on Dec. 9 for Watermark’s twelfth annual fundraiser during the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade.

“My heart goes out to those who are homeless this time of year,” said Rachel Griffin, Executive Director of We Care and Friends. “Thank you to the whole Watermark team for having We Care and Friends as the recipient of this year’s fundraiser.”

To learn more about We Care and Friends visit http://www.wecareandfriends.org/.