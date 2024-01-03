Columbia-based MakingChange has doubled its funding to deliver free tax preparation services to Howard County residents after the nonprofit received a $30,000 grant from the CASH Campaign of Maryland to support the expansion of its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

MakingChange has offered its VITA program, which has traditionally been located at the MultiService Center located at 9900 Washington Boulevard in Laurel, since 2013. To address the increased need for this free service, MakingChange will partner with Howard Community College for the upcoming tax season.

Starting in February, MakingChange will add another VITA site that will be located on the HCC campus on designated days, with volunteers from HCC to assist in delivering the VITA program.

“By continuing this program, MakingChange removes the barrier that many Howard County families face to afford professional tax preparation services. For the last two years, we have helped more than 350 taxpayers save over $130,000 in tax preparation fees,” said MakingChange Executive Director Jasmine Brewer. “This additional funding will help us meet this increased need by hiring more VITA Site Coordinators so our volunteers have the support they need to do their best work in helping families.”

