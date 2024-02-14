The Black Philanthropy Circle, a new endowed fund, has been unveiled by the Community Foundation of Howard County. The giving circle has been established to promote philanthropy, advance equity and support nonprofit organizations that cater to the African diaspora residing in the county.

The collective giving initiative encourages members to contribute financially as well as provide opportunities for involvement on a personal level. Additionally, members of the Circle will strive to advance equity by prioritizing the needs of the African diaspora population and supporting organizations that work toward reducing disparities in Howard County.

“I am so thrilled to be working with my fellow advisory board members and the Community Foundation of Howard County to launch such an important and needed initiative,” said Black Philanthropy Circle Chair Derrick Leak. “Guidance from the team at CFHoCo has been crucial to the success we have had so far.”

