Hospice of the Chesapeake is celebrating 45 years by hosting an Annapolis red-carpet fashion event. It will chart a new course in late spring when the 14th annual Fashion for a Cause sails into the new Fluegel Alumni Center at the U. S. Naval Academy from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7.

Get a look at what will be seen this summer in the city, on the beach and at parties when more than a dozen community models wearing designer fashions from local shops take to the runway.

This event will raise funds to benefit the nonprofit’s Chesapeake Kids Program, which is designed to support children and their families living with advanced and life-limiting illnesses, as well as children living with the grief of losing a loved one due to illness.

The party begins and ends with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites from popular food trucks and area restaurants. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

