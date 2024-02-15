Howard County has launched a housing assistance program, the Family Home Start Program, with local nonprofit Bridges to Housing Stability. Targeted towards students experiencing homelessness, the program will provide assistance and create pathways to stable housing for families through a security deposit guarantee, first month’s rental subsidy, housing search resources and case management support.

Through the program, which will be overseen by Howard’s Department of Housing and Community Development, the County has provided $1 million in funding. It will be administered by Bridges in partnership with the DHCD and the Howard County Public School System.

HCPSS data indicates that nearly 500 of its students experienced homelessness in 2022 and that number looks to be on the rise.

“In our school system, 431 students are currently experiencing homelessness,” said Bridges Executive Director Jen Broderick. “Family Home Start will provide security deposit guarantees and first month’s rent, along with short-term case management, for many of these families so they can move from homelessness to stable permanent housing.”

To learn more about this program, visit https://bridges2hs.org/family-home-start.

