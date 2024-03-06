The Nonprofit Events Hub, a new online tool designed to connect Anne Arundel County residents with local nonprofits, is in its pilot testing phase via The Nonprofit Center.

Local nonprofits can submit information for free or low-cost events or workshops to the hub by visiting aacounty.org/NEH and clicking the activity submission button. If an event meets the submission guidelines, it will appear online in as little as three business days. Nonprofits can also indicate if volunteers are needed for specific events or activities.

The NEH is a comprehensive, one-stop resource that allows the public to search for events by date and category. Categories include arts and culture, children and youth, education, environment, health and wellness, housing, hunger, social justice and more.

Events focusing on individuals with disabilities, Veterans, the LGBTQ+ community and underserved populations are also listed.

With the NEH in its pilot testing phase, The Nonprofit Center will monitor usage and collect comments from nonprofits and the public during the coming months to determine if the hub will become a permanent resource.

