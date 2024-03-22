The Bright Minds Foundation, which is the educational foundation of the Howard County Public School System, is helping to coordinate donations to support the family of a Wilde Lake High School student who died in a house fire on Wednesday.

The Chase Family Support Fund supports the family of Katherine Chase, who also lost their home and all their belongings in the fire. Katherine Chase was trapped inside the home. She was a sophomore at the high school.

You can make a donation at https://brightmindsfoundation.org/donations/chasefamily/ or by contacting Jennifer Van Kirk, executive director of the Bright Minds Foundation, at [email protected].