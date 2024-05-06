No, it’s not a hailstorm, but there will be golf balls falling from the sky this week.

A helicopter will drop a chopper full of golf balls over the practice area to raise funds for Blossoms of Hope at 10:30 a.m. May 9 at Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Golf Club. The person whose ball lands closest to the pin will win $2,000; the furthest will win $500.



Blossoms of Hope is known for the 2,900 cherry, redbud and dogwood trees that bloom each year in Howard County, as well as the more than the $800,000 it has donated to local nonprofits. They include the Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center; Gilchrist Hospice; Ellicott City Partnership, Zaching Against Cancer, Respite Retreats and Bright Minds, among others.



Two new initiatives this year include a countywide art show and Seeds of Hope, a program that invests in the well-being of Howard County by fostering community resilience and addressing mental health challenges through education, awareness, collaboration and support for local institutions.



“The Pink Greens Golf Tournament is one of five events Blossoms of Hope holds each year to raise funds for our community support and individual programs,” said BOH Executive Director Vera Simmons. “Pink Greens, which will begin right after the helicopter drop, is always fun with participants encouraged to dress to the theme and have a fun day in addition to a great golfing experience.”



For more information, visit blossomsofhope.org or call Vera at 443-280-2590.

