MakingChange, a Columbia financial education nonprofit organization, is giving free Chromebook computers to Howard County residents who qualify.

MakingChange Executive Director Jasmine Brewer, center, stands with staff members Sharee Tutu Zoli and Alejandra Rochac in front of boxes of Chromebook computers ready for distribution MakingChange has a goal of distributing 2,000 of the computers to income-qualified households by October. (Makingchange photo)

Residents who are enrolled in one or more government benefits, or if their household income is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines, qualify to receive the free computers.

The next distribution is set for 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at Elkridge Library, 6540 Washington Blvd., Elkridge. A free financial in-person workshop will be offered.

MakingChange is also planning to give away the computers from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Howard County MultiService Center, the same time that the food pantry is open.

So far, the organization has received 800 chromebooks, and has given away about 85. Their goal is to give away 2,000 of the computers by October. MakingChange is partnering with Howard County in the giveaway.