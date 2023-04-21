(Source: Howard County government)

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Department of Fire and Rescue Services Fire Chief Louis Winston announced that Tavon Claggett has been named the department’s newest Deputy Chief.

“Proven leaders like Deputy Chief Tavon Claggett are one of the many reasons our Department of Fire and Rescue Services continues to be such a positive force in our community,” said Ball.

Deputy Chief Claggett, whose appointment becomes effective April 24, comes to the department after 25 years with Baltimore City Fire Department. As a member of BCFD, Claggett rose through the ranks from Firefighter/Paramedic to Assistant Chief up until his retirement in 2020. Following his retirement from BCFD, Claggett served as a Division Chief with the Roswell Fire Department in Georgia until recently. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Health Systems and a Master’s in Public Administration and Management from the University of Baltimore.

“Deputy Chief Claggett brings years of fire service knowledge and experience with him,”said Winston. “[He] is an innovative and progressive leader, with the technical skills and a passion for public safety that will help lead our already great department into the future.”

A strong advocate for mentoring the next generation of first responders, Deputy Chief Claggett has also served as an instructor for Baltimore City Community College’s EMT and paramedic courses for more than two decades. He has served on several regional committees and boards, including Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems EMS Education Council, Howard County Community College EMS Program Advisory Board and Baltimore City Community College’s EMS Advisory Board.

“Having served the majority of my career in the same region as Howard County, it’s an honor to join such a prestigious department,” said Claggett, who was born and raised in Baltimore. “I … look forward to working alongside such an outstanding group of firefighters and professionals.”