The American Association of Community Colleges selected Howard Community College Vice President of Workforce, Innovation & Strategic Partnerships Minah Woo as the winner of its 2023 Award of Excellence in the Rising Star–Executive category.

While leading the workforce development and continuing education division of the college, Woo has been behind the creation of registered apprenticeship programs at HCC. The programs provide an opportunities for students and employers by bringing new talent into the workforce.

Since starting the programs in 2019, HCC has grown from 12 apprentices in one program to serving 270 apprentices across 12 occupations, ranging from heating and air conditioning, construction management and plumbing to surgical technologist, information technology and electrical.

Woo represents HCC at the local, state, and national levels as an apprenticeship expert. Most recently, she served as a panelist at the White House Cyber Workforce Challenge Culminating Event during the 2022 National Apprenticeship Week. She also is a member of two Maryland State Joint Commission task forces on registered apprenticeships and a member of Maryland Department of Labor workgroups on apprenticeships.

The AACC also honored Craig Murray, chair of the HCC engineering program and associate professor of engineering, as a finalist for the Faculty Innovation Award. Murray created the Dragon Racing Team to bring a new experiential learning opportunity to students. He also developed and taught the course Introduction to Aerospace Systems.

