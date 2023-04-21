(Source: City of Laurel)

Laurel City Councilmember Keith Sydnor has been honored the President’s THRIVE Award from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Tau Delta Zeta Chapter.

Sydnor, who represents Ward 2, was honored at a ceremony on April 15, 2023, as the sorority celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

President Darkesha Moton presented the award to Sydnor for his dedication to country and community. Sydnor retired from a distinguished military career, and now serves on several City boards and commissions, serves as a substitute teacher for Prince Georges County, and volunteers with numerous organizations.

Mr. Sydnor says he is grateful for the Award, and most importantly, for the opportunity to partner with the sorority on valuable community events.

City of Laurel Mayor Craig Moe officially Proclaimed April 10, 2023, Expand and Service Day in the City of Laurel and thanked the sisters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Tau Delta Zeta Chapter for their service to the community. The Sorority hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway, and has adopted several families from the Laurel Elementary School community.