William Doyle, second from right, is seen hosting officials from the Port Authority of Jamaica on June 14, the day after he was involved in an accident on the JFX. (Source: Port of Baltimore Twitter feed)

William Doyle has resigned as director of the Maryland Port Administration after his involvement in a crash on the Jones Falls Expressway in Baltimore on June 13.

Brian Miller, who has served as MPA’s deputy executive director for operations and logistics since 2020, was named Interim Acting Executive Director for the port on June 20.

On June 19, the Board of Directors for the Dredging Contractors of America, located in Washington, DC, voted unanimously to accept Doyle as the DCA’s new CEO and Executive Director.

A previous CEO of DCA, Doyle was appointed director of the MPA by former Governor Larry Hogan in July 2020 and guided Baltimore’s port through a downturn in cargo volume during the pandemic.

On the day before his resignation, Maryland State Police issued tickets to Doyle for following another vehicle too closely, speeding, and leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage. The accident occurred at 8:25 a.m. on June 13. His court records do not list a lawyer.