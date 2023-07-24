Wendy Krouse (Submitted photo) Steve Singh (Submitted photo) Chris Walter (Submitted photo)

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, named three new members to the foundation’s board of trustees. The board of trustees comprises 19 volunteer leaders from across Howard County.

Wendy Krouse has been vice president and business banking relationship manager at M&T Bank since 2021. She manages a client portfolio of loan and deposit relationships for small and medium-sized businesses. Previously, she was a vice president at Howard Bank. She rejoins the foundation board in 2023 after serving a partial term from 2020 to 2021.

Steve Singh is vice president for electric operations at Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. In this role, he leads the efforts of BGE employees and contractors in daily distribution operation, construction, maintenance activities and first response. Singh is also responsible for design and engineering activities for new business and reliability of the electric distribution system. Prior to joining BGE, he served as vice president for technical services at PECO Energy Co. in the Philadelphia area. In addition to the Community Foundation of Howard County, Singh serves on the boards of the American Red Cross of Central Maryland, Port Discovery Children’s Museum and The Penn State University Board of Educational Equity.

Chris Walter is an attorney at the Columbia firm of Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC. At the firm, Walter leads the estate planning team as well as the estate and trust administration team. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate and head of the estate planning department at Hassani, Focas & Fifer P.A. Walter is a member of both the Baltimore County and Howard County Estate Planning Councils and volunteers with OhanaHC.

Krouse, Singh and Walter replace outgoing board members Helaine Barry of M&T Bank, Marc Levin of Maryland University for Integrative Health and Jennifer McManus of Ally Legal Planning.

“We are excited to add Wendy, Steve and Chris to our board of trustees,” said Beverly White-Seals, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Howard County. “Each of them is an outstanding leader committed to serving our community. In addition, each represents a local company that understands the importance of giving back.

“As proud as we are to have these three new members join our board, we are just as grateful for the service of Helaine, Marc and Jen. Their presence brought a wealth of knowledge and experience that has elevated our organization to new heights. Their dedication to making a positive impact in our community is truly inspiring.”

The Community Foundation of Howard County serves as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County. In 2022, the foundation awarded $1.75 million across 480 grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs. Funds to support grant programs come primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by nearly 400 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals. For more information, visit CFHoCo.org or call 410-730-7840.